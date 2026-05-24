Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Slides to third base

Duran moved from shortstop to third base in the fourth inning after Josh Jung (shoulder) was removed from Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Angels.

Duran, who is currently filling in at shortstop for the injured Corey Seager (back), moved to third base while Michael Helman took over at short. The Rangers and Jung believe he's avoided a worst-case scenario, per Courtney Hollman of MLB.com, and he will see how the shoulder responds Sunday before determining his availability. Whatever develops with Jung's shoulder, Duran will continue as a lineup fixture while the Rangers deal with several infield injuries. He's slashing .287/.340/.471 with four home runs, 24 RBI, four steals and 21 runs scored while appearing in 43 of the team's 51 games.