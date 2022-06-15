Duran went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in a 4-3 loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

Duran singled to lead off the third inning and came around to score on an RBI single by Marcus Semien. He would later go on to steal third base off Bryan Abreu after advancing to second on a wild pitch in the seventh. The rookie infielder has only played in ten games since being called up from the minors on June 4th, but he already has a couple of home runs and steals. If Duran continues to reach base at anywhere near his current .341 clip, then he should continue to find opportunities to run.