Otto (5-8) earned the win Monday, allowing one run on two hits and six walks over six innings against the Athletics. He struck out one.

Otto remarkably got through six innings of one run ball despite walking six A's batters Monday. The effort was emblematic of his season as a whole as he has walked fewer than three batters in just seven out of 17 starts this season. Regardless, the quality start brought Otto's ERA under 5.00 for the season. He next lines up to face Minnesota this weekend.