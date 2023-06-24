The Rangers placed Leiter on the development list Friday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The organization has temporarily removed Leiter from the Double-A Frisco rotation for what Grant described as a workload management plan. The right-hander has made 13 starts and thrown 60.1 innings this season; in 2022, Leiter had thrown 48.2 innings over his first 13 starts. It's unclear how much time he'll spend on the development list, but the club could sit Leiter until after the Texas League's mid-season break. The league is off from July 10 to 13.