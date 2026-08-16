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Rangers' Jack Leiter: Could rejoin team this week

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Leiter (ankle) could be activated this week if Jacob deGrom (triceps) is unavailable to make his next scheduled start, Theo DeRosa of MLB.com reports.

Imaging on deGrom's injured right triceps confirmed fatigue, which is a best-case scenario, but the right-hander's availability for his next scheduled start Wednesday is in doubt. Leiter, who threw 2.2 scoreless innings and 48 pitches in a rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Round Rock, has joined the Rangers on the road in West Sacramento for the club's series against the Athletics. The Rangers had initially planned for Leiter to make at least one more rehab start and build up his pitch count, but uncertainty in the rotation -- both deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi (elbow, IL) coping with injuries -- could change that plan.

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