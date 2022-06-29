Double-A Frisco placed Leiter on its development list Wednesday while he contends with minor arm fatigue, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Leiter will miss his upcoming start as a result of the move, but the Rangers are optimistic that the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft is dealing with a short-term injury that will be resolved within the next week. The 22-year-old right-hander has endured a somewhat rocky first season in professional ball, allowing only four home runs and racking up 68 strikeouts over 54.1 innings but walking 12.6 percent of the batters he's faced.

