Leiter pitched five innings Wednesday giving up four runs off seven hits and two walks in the 5-4 win over the Rockies. He struck out five.

Leiter is still looking at his second win of the season after his fifth start allowing more than three runs. The 26-year-old gave up the lead in the fifth after conceding three hits that inning. The first-round pick gave up his second-most hits in a game this season with seven, so there was constant pressure on the base paths the entire game for the young starter still trying to gain his footing in the big leagues. Next time on the mound, Leiter is scheduled to face Kansas City at home this weekend.