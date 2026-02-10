Leiter likely has a secure spot in the starting rotation and will not be part of a competition this spring, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

As recently as two weeks ago, Leiter was viewed as part of crew competing for two available spots in the rotation. The right-hander, who is entering his second full season with the club, will join Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and newly acquired MacKenzie Gore in the Opening Day rotation. Leiter had some rocky stretches early in 2025 but showed improvement over the second half, when he posted a 3.28 ERA and dropped his walk rate to 3.66 BB/9 from 4.4 prior to the All-Star break.