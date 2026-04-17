Leiter took a no-decision Wednesday against the Athletics, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

Leiter really worked to try and make it through six frames for the second time this year, firing a season-high 105 pitches, but a Darell Hernaiz single brought his outing to an end with two outs in the sixth. The hard-throwing right-hander was perhaps a bit fortunate to have surrendered only three runs, considering he gave up a season-high seven knocks and fanned a season-low three. Leiter owns a dicey 4.87 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB over 20.1 innings, though he does have a favorable matchup up next versus the Pirates.