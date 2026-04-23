Leiter is dealing with right ankle soreness as a result of a fall during Wednesday's start versus the Pirates, but he expects to be ready for his next scheduled outing Monday against the Yankees, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Leiter tripped over a weighted bat in the on-deck circle and fell to the ground in the fifth inning. He stayed in to finish the frame and has managed to avoid a serious injury. It seems at this time Leiter is not in danger of missing his next start, but the Rangers will likely wait until this weekend before officially clearing him to take the ball versus the Yankees.