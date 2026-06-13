Rangers' Jack Leiter: Struggles again Friday

Leiter (3-6) took the loss against the Red Sox on Friday, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out three batters across five innings.

Leiter had a 1-0 lead to work with when he first took the mound Friday, but he watched it quickly disappear as Wilyer Abreu drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Willson Contreras homered in the next at-bat to make it a 2-1 game after the first inning. Leiter then gave up four consecutive hits to lead off the fifth inning, sparking a four-run outburst from the Red Sox that would put the game well out of reach. The 26-year-old righty has now given up five earned runs in back-to-back starts and amassed just five combined strikeouts during those outings. He'll aim to right the ship next week against the Twins at home.