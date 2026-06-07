Rangers' Jack Leiter: Takes step back Saturday

Leiter (3-5) took the loss against Cleveland on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two batters over 4.2 innings.

Leiter entered Saturday with back-to-back victories, including a 10-strikeout performance over 5.2 scoreless innings his previous time out. The right-hander opened his outing against Cleveland with three more scoreless frames before Jose Ramirez tagged him for a solo homer in the fourth. Things got much worse for Leiter in the fifth, when the Guardians got to him for four runs on a walk and four hits, including another solo homer, before he was lifted with two outs. The five runs Leiter allowed tied a season-worst mark, and this was the third time he's given up multiple homers in an outing. Overall, he has registered a poor 4.69 ERA and 1.37 WHIP along with a 76:31 K:BB over 71 innings spanning 13 starts.