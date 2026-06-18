Rangers' Jack Leiter: Takes third straight loss

Leiter (3-7) took the loss Thursday against the Twins, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out four.

The Twins got to Leiter early Thursday, scoring four runs in the first inning, capped by a Brooks Lee three-run blast. He'd give up another two runs on a Trevor Larnach homer in the fourth. It's been a tough stretch of late for Leiter, who's lost his last three starts while giving up 15 earned runs across 13.2 innings. His ERA now sits at 5.29 with a 1.44 WHIP and 83:35 K:BB across 15 starts (80 innings) this season. Leiter will look to turn things around his next time out, tentatively slated to come next week on the road in Miami.