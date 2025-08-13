Leiter didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Arizona, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts over five innings.

The only damage against Leiter came in the third inning, when Blaze Alexander clubbed a solo home run. The long ball snapped Leiter's streak of three consecutive starts without allowing a homer. Leiter threw 58 of his 91 pitches for strikes and walked fewer than three batters for the first time in six outings. The 25-year-old will take a 3.94 ERA and a 96:54 K:BB into his next start, which is scheduled to come early next week against Kansas City.