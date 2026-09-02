Latz struck out both batters he faced to earn the save in Tuesday's 8-5 victory over the Athletics.

The Rangers entered the ninth with an 8-3 advantage, but Trevor Williams gave up a two-run homer to Jeff McNeil and plunked Donovan Walton before Latz was summoned with one out. The left-hander immediately stopped the rally, striking out Darell Hernaiz and Henry Bolte en route to securing his 28th save of the campaign. Latz needed only eight pitches to record the final two outs and lowered his ERA to 1.63 while ending the year on a strong note. This was his eighth consecutive outing without allowing a run while posting a 16:6 K:BB across 9.2 innings during that span.