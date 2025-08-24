Burger (wrist) has begun swinging a bat, MLB.com reports.

This is the start of Burger's progression toward hitting baseballs at some point. This suggests the sprain is on the milder side, and he could rejoin the Rangers around the time he reaches the 10-day minimum stay on the injured list. While Burger has been unavailable, Texas manager Bruce Bochy is using Rowdy Tellez at first base against righties and Ezequiel Duran against lefties.