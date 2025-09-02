Burger went 1-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

Burger was activated off the injured list Monday but did not start the game. He entered as a pinch hitter in the top of the ninth inning and delivered a run-producing triple before scoring the tying run that sent the game into the extra frame. He finished out at first base. Burger may not return to a full-time role, per Jesse Borek of MLB.com. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said the club will "pick our spots" with Burger, who is still dealing with residual issues in his wrist. The Rangers have no shortage of options on the roster that can fill in at first base, including Rowdy Tellez, Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran.