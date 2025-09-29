Burger said after Sunday's 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Guardians that he plans to undergo surgery later this week to repair a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Burger initially sprained the wrist in mid-August and spent about two weeks on the injured list before returning to action for the final month of the season. However, Burger struggled to a .206 average while striking out at a 28.4 percent clip in September, bringing his slash line down to .236/.269/.419 over 103 games during his first campaign in Texas. Burger -- who also required stints on the shelf due to oblique and quadriceps injuries -- had received a cortisone shot to relieve discomfort in his wrist prior to his return from the IL, but he's hopeful that surgery will offer more permanent relief after he felt the tendon "popping" in and out of place over the past few weeks. Burger is under club control through 2028, and despite his disappointing debut season in Texas, he currently projects to head into spring training atop the depth chart at first base.