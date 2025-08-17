Manager Bruce Bochy said that Burger won't be available for at least a couple of days while he heads back to Texas to receive medical imaging on his left wrist, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Burger exited Sunday's 10-4 win over the Blue Jays due to left wrist discomfort, and there's enough concern about his injury for him to leave the team for a more thorough evaluation. The 29-year-old will miss at least the first couple games of the Rangers' upcoming series in Kansas City while the specifics of the injury are determined.