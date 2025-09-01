The Rangers activated Burger (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Burger missed the past two weeks of action with a sprained left wrist but has been cleared to return to action after facing live pitching at the Rangers' spring training facility. The 29-year-old will likely give way to Rowdy Tellez at first base against most right-handers, though Burger may not serve as a strict platoon player, especially with Tellez having struggled to produce at the plate recently.