Rangers' Jake Burger: Swats spring homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burger went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's spring game against the Diamondbacks.
Burger is coming off a disappointing season, in which he spent three stints on the injured list for various reasons. He's healthy to start camp and looking to regain the 30-homer stroke he showed off in 2023 and 2024 when playing for the Marlins. The right-handed hitting Burger will be part of the rotation at first base and designated hitter.
