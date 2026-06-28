Rangers' Jake Burger: Three hits in Saturday's win

Burger went 3-for-5 with a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.

All three hits were singles, but it was still a productive afternoon for the first baseman. The multi-hit performance was Burger's third in his last six games, and over his last 18 contests he's batting a sizzling .377 (23-for-61) with three doubles, four homers, eight runs and 13 RBI. Saturday's steal was only his second of the year, but that's good enough to establish a new career high for Burger.