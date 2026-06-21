Rangers' Jakob Junis: Hangs on for fifth save

Junis secured the save Sunday against the Padres, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

Junis allowed the possible tying and go-ahead runs to get aboard, but he still held on for the save Sunday. The 33-year-old journeyman reliever has emerged as an effective high-leverage arm in 2026, though he's now given up multiple hits in three consecutive outings. Through 32 innings, Junis has a 1.97 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB while converting five of his six save opportunities.