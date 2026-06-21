Rangers' Jarred Kelenic: Makes first start for Texas

Kelenic started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Saturday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to San Diego.

Kelenic started his first game for the Rangers, who selected his contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. With two everyday spots in the outfield locked down (Wyatt Langford and Brandon Nimmo), Kelenic joins a group that includes Alejandro Osuna and Cody Freeman vying for the at-bats that had previously belonged to Evan Carter (oblique). Kelenic, who signed with the organization earlier this month, slashed .340/.431/.620 with three home runs, 11 RBI, three steals and 12 runs over 59 plate appearances at Round Rock before getting back to the majors.