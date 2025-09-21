Pederson went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Miami.

Pederson batted leadoff for just the second time this season. He got on base in each of his first two plate appearances and scored after walking in the third inning. Josh Smith, who normally leads off for Texas, was dropped to sixth in the order. It's unclear if manager Bruce Bochy plans to use Pederson atop the order going forward or if it was a one-game decision.