Pederson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Twins.

Pederson began his night with a solo home run off Zebby Matthews on just his second pitch of the game. It was Pederson's first homer since August 31 and just his second extra-base hit over that span. Pederson remained in the leadoff spot and could stay there the rest of the week when there's a right-hander on the mound. The Rangers are currently slated to face four more righties this week.