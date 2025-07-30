Pederson is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against the Angels on Wednesday.

Even with the Halos sending right-hander Jose Soriano to the mound, the lefty-hitting Pederson will begin Wednesday's game on the bench. Pederson was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Sunday but has gone 0-for-9 with three strikeouts since his return. Kyle Higashioka will serve as the designated hitter while Jonah Heim starts behind home plate.