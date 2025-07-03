Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that Pederson (hand) is likely to return from the 10-day injured list in about three weeks, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

The estimated timeline laid out by Bochy would put Pederson in line to rejoin the Rangers in the second week after the All-Star break. Before being placed on the injured list May 25 after he fractured his right hand on a hit-by-pitch, Pederson was in the midst of a rough first season in Texas. He was batting just .131 with two home runs over 145 plate appearances, though his 14.1 percent walk rate and 19.3 percent strikeout rate were both comfortably better than his career rates (11.6 percent, 23.5 percent). Once he's fully healed from the hand fracture and completes a rehab assignment, Pederson should settle back in as the Rangers' preferred designated hitter versus right-handed pitching.