Pederson (hand) will resume batting practice in two-to-three weeks, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It was reported in early July that Pederson would be activated roughly a week after the All-Star break. However, it appears that his timeline has been pushed back, and he'll now almost certainly be sidelined until early August.

