Barlow (2-1) picked up the win despite blowing a save after allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and a hit batsman while striking out a batter in the 11th inning of an 8-6 win Sunday against the White Sox.

Barlow entered the 11th with a three-run lead and gave up three runs before retiring the final two batters. The Rangers scored twice in the top of the 12th to make Barlow the pitcher of record. It has been a rough month of June for the righty as he is 2-for-4 in save chances and has allowed seven runs (five earned) in five innings of work. His ERA has risen from 1.56 to 3.22 over those five innings.