Barlow (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list at Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Barlow suffered a right shoulder injury back in February after signing a minor-league contract with the White Sox. He made two rehab appearances with Single-A Winston-Salem and is now ready to join Charlotte's roster. If healthy, the 28-year-old should push to be added to the White Sox' roster.