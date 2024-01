Barlow signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Jan. 12.

Barlow had a rough 2023 campaign, posting a 4.66 ERA in 13 appearances with the Rangers and a 5.52 ERA across 32 outings at the Triple-A level in the Texas and Kansas City organizations. The 28-year-old was a key reliever for the Rangers from 2021-22, collecting 24 saves while holding a 2.81 ERA and 55:25 K:BB over 64 frames. The White Sox will hope to get the latter version of Barlow.