Barlow (3-1) pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to put himself in line for the win in a 3-2 walkoff victory over the Nationals.

Barlow was called in to pitch the ninth with the game tied 2-2. He did his job and let the offense take care of the rest, earning his third win of the season to go along with 13 saves. The Rangers closer has a healthy 2.84 ERA and 0.95 WHIP on the season and doesn't appear to have any competition for the ninth inning role. However, Barlow's 5.10 xERA and 4.50 xFIP suggest that his numbers could be on the brink of correcting higher.