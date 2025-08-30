Heim went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a second RBI and a walk in Friday's 5-2 win over the Athletics.

Heim opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the second inning and added his solo shot in the fifth to put the Rangers ahead for good. The homer was his first since July 25. Heim has been a little steadier at the plate lately, going 10-for-28 (.357) with five RBI over his last nine games. Kyle Higashioka has done enough to maintain the starting role behind the dish, and Heim's other path to playing time at designated hitter is only open as a short-side platoon spot, as Joc Pederson has also swung a hot bat lately. For the season, Heim is batting .222 with a .620 OPS, 10 homers, 40 RBI, 30 runs scored, 13 doubles and three stolen bases over 372 plate appearances.