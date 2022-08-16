Hernandez picked up the save in Monday's 2-1 win over the Athletics. He threw a perfect inning with two strikeouts.

The 26-year-old has emerged as the top option for the rangers in the ninth inning with Joe Barlow and Dennis Santana on the shelf and Brett Martin failing to get the job done. Hernandez has recorded four saves since July 31 and owns a healthy 2.45 ERA in 11 innings this season. Hernandez should continue to be the top option to close out games for Texas as long as the bullpen remains hampered.