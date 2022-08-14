Hernandez pitched a perfect ninth inning, with no hits, walks, earned runs or strikeouts, to earn the save in a 7-4 victory over the Mariners on Saturday.

Hernandez continues to pick up saves as the usual closer Joe Barlow recovers from a finger blister. Hernandez now has three saves since July 31 and has pitched well this season with a 1.10 WHIP over 10 appearances. Rangers manager Chris Woodward will likely keep handing him the ball until Barlow is ready to return. Given Barlow's low strikeout rate, Hernandez could even have an opportunity to run away with the job if he continues to pitch convincingly.