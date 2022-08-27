Hernandez struck out one over a scoreless eighth inning to earn a hold in Friday's 7-6 win over the Tigers.

Hernandez has been the primary closer for the Rangers since late July, but interim manager Tony Beasley had the right-hander pitch the eighth inning in what was heading to be a save situation -- the Rangers were leading 7-4. Instead, Beasley left the ninth inning for Jose Leclerc, who allowed a pair runs in the ninth. It was the second time this week that Beasley skipped Hernandez for a save -- Matt Moore closed out a win Monday.