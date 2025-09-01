Rangers' Josh Jung: Keeps raking
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jung went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI double during Sunday's 9-6 win over the Athletics.
Jung has a hit in eight consecutive games and has notched multiple hits six times during that stretch. He's got two homers, three doubles and is 17-for-34 (.500) across those eight games. The third baseman endured a 5-for-43 (.116) slump immediately before catching fire.
