Sborz struck one over a scoreless inning in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Padres.

Sborz pitched the ninth inning, his first appearance since being activated off the injured list Friday. The right-hander landed on the IL immediately prior to the All-Star break after giving up nine runs on nine hits (two home runs) and four walks over 3.1 innings. Sborz emerged as a late-inning asset during the month of June and should continue to serve in that role.