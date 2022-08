Sborz (arm) was credited with the win during his relief appearance in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Mariners after he struck out five over two scoreless innings. He allowed zero hits and one walk during the 34-pitch outing.

Sborz's stellar relief appearance came after he was struck in his pitching arm by a comebacker in his previous outing in the series opener Friday. The Rangers' willingness to use him for multiple innings two days later implies his health won't be a concern moving forward.