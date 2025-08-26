Smith started at second base and went 0-for-2 with a walk and was hit by a pitch in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Angels.

Smith took over at second base with Marcus Semien (foot) on the 10-day injured list and likely done for the rest of the regular season. It was the third start at second base this season for Smith, who wears many gloves for Texas. He's had a rough go of it in August, slashing .197/.274/.250 with four RBI and six runs scored over 23 games this month.