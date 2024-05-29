Smith went 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch one RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Smith got the Rangers on the board with an RBI single in the third inning. He also stole second in the eighth after he was plunked. Smith has gone 13-for-43 (.302) with two steals over his last 12 contests. During that stretch, Smith has been promoted to the No. 3 spot in the order. He's slashing a sharp .280/.379/.409 with two home runs, three steals, 21 RBI and 24 runs scored over 190 plate appearances.