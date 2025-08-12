Smith started in left field and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

Smith doubled to kick off a four-run sixth-inning that brought the Rangers back into the contest. The double was his 20th and the run scored his team-leading 58th through 107 games. Smith has been seeing time in left field with Evan Carter (back) on the IL, but Carter is set to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday and could rejoin the club for a road trip in Toronto beginning Friday. That would put Smith back into a useful super-utility role, filling in wherever needed.