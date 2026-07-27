Rangers' Josh Smith: Making third straight start

Smith will start at third base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Mariners.

The Rangers appear to have settled on Smith as the primary replacement at third base for Josh Jung (calf), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. Smith will claim a third straight start at the position, despite going hitless in six at-bats over the previous two contests. The 28-year-old could find himself as the odd man out for an everyday role in the Texas infield once one of Jung or Corey Seager (back) returns from the IL, as Ezequiel Duran and Nicky Lopez both seem to be ahead of Smith on the depth chart.