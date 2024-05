Smith batted third and went 1-for-3 in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Twins.

Smith, who made a 10th consecutive start, batted out of the three-hole for a second straight game. Earlier in the week, he batted cleanup. He's been an under-the-radar producer for the Rangers, ranking second among the team's regulars with a .782 OPS, and has been rewarded with a promotion in the order against right-handers.