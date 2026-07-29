Rangers' Josh Smith: Sitting against lefty bulk reliever

Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Right-hander Casey Legumina is opening the game for the Rays, but he's likely to work just an inning or two before left-hander Ian Seymour takes over in bulk relief. With that in mind, the Rangers will send three of their key left-handed bats in Smith, Evan Carter and Joc Pederson to the bench to begin Wednesday's contest. Smith had started in each of the Rangers' last four games, but he could be the odd man out for a regular spot in the infield when Corey Seager (back) likely makes his return from the injured list later this week.