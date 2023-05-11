Smith started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Seattle.

Smith made a second consecutive after a two-hit effort Tuesday, when he started in left field. At-bats had been dwindling for Smith, whose last start came April 27 before getting into lineup on consecutive days this week. With Travis Jankowski (hamstring) on the IL, Smith could become a regular whenever there is righty on the mound. The super-utility fielder has hit in three straight games, going 5-for-10 with two doubles, one home run, two RBI and a stolen base.