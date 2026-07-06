Rangers' Josh Smith: Triples in loss

Smith started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a triple in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Tigers.

Smith had just three extra-base hits during his first stint in the majors this season before being demoted after 34 games, but he's delivered two of them in four games since returning to the majors. He started the season as the team's primary second baseman but has returned as a utility player. Smith is 4-for-12 with a triple, a home run and two RBI over four games (two starts) while appearing at first base, second base and left field (twice) since.