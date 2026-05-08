Foscue started at second base and went 0-for-1 in Thursday's 9-2 loss to the Yankees.

Foscue made his first start since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, but it wasn't a long day. After striking out in his first plate appearance, Foscue was pulled for a pinch hitter in the fifth. He's been a tease in the minors, putting up noteworthy numbers at the Triple-A level, but the production never followed him into the majors, where he's 3-for-52 across multiple stints. He could get some playing time while Josh Smith (glute) is on the 10-day injured list, but Ezequiel Duran is expected to get the bulk of the starts at the keystone while Smith his sidelined.