Foscue started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 3-2 win over Baltimore.

Foscue made a second straight start since being promoted from Triple-A Round Rock. Both starts have come against right-handers, which previously had been a setup for the left-handed batting Travis Jankowski. Foscue is 1-for-7 with a double and a run scored in the two games.